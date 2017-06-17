Coordinated Youth and Human Services, Granite City, 2nd Annual Golf Scramble

Coordinated Youth and Human Services in Granite City Second Annual Golf Scramble

Coordinated Youth and Human Services in Granite City will have its second annual golf scramble on June 17, 2017, at Arlington Greens Golf Course to support its programs that service over 25,000 youth and families annually.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., with a shotgun start at 8:15 a.m.

This four-person scramble includes breakfast, lunch, driving range, beer, select specialty drinks and giveaway items.There will be prizes awarded for the longest drive and closest to the pin.

For more information, call 618-876-2383 or e-mail at events@cyhs.com.