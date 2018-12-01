Craft and Vendor Show
Maryville YMCA 1 Town Center Drive, Maryville, Illinois 62062
December 1; 10am – 3pm
1 Town Center Drive, Maryville, IL 62062
Free Admission / Giveaways / Held in the Y Gymnasium
We have a wide variety of crafters and vendors offering unique items not found in stores. Don’t miss this opportunity to do your last-minute holiday shopping and support those who’ve donated to our local YMCA.
Event Coordinator: Cathy Sanders, cat62062@hotmail.com
