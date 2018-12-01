December 1; 10am – 3pm

Craft and Vendor Show - Maryville YMCA

1 Town Center Drive, Maryville, IL 62062

Free Admission / Giveaways / Held in the Y Gymnasium

We have a wide variety of crafters and vendors offering unique items not found in stores. Don’t miss this opportunity to do your last-minute holiday shopping and support those who’ve donated to our local YMCA.

Event Coordinator: Cathy Sanders, cat62062@hotmail.com