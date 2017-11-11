Craft Classes
Farm Bureau Auditorium 900 Hillsboro, City of Edwardsville, Illinois 62025
Madison County Home and Community Education is sponsoring a series of craft classes to local 4-H students.
Classes will be the following Saturdays throughout November and December from 1:00 p.m.- 3:00 p.m. at the Farm Bureau Building in Edwardsville.
Classes are free, but a reservation is suggested and may be made so by emailing at emhohl@gmail.com. The targeted age range is 8-16 years of age.
November 4th- Basic Hand Sewing
November 11th- Turkish Paper Marbling
November 18th- Iris Paper Folding
November 25th- Wool Applique
December 2nd- Basic Embroidery
Decepmber 9th- Paper Book Flowers