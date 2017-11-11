Madison County Home and Community Education is sponsoring a series of craft classes to local 4-H students.

Classes will be the following Saturdays throughout November and December from 1:00 p.m.- 3:00 p.m. at the Farm Bureau Building in Edwardsville.

Classes are free, but a reservation is suggested and may be made so by emailing at emhohl@gmail.com. The targeted age range is 8-16 years of age.

November 4th- Basic Hand Sewing

November 11th- Turkish Paper Marbling

November 18th- Iris Paper Folding

November 25th- Wool Applique

December 2nd- Basic Embroidery

Decepmber 9th- Paper Book Flowers