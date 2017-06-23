The Craft, An Introduction

What IS witchcraft?

If you’ve ever been interested in learning the basics, but don’t know where to start because of the amount of information out there, this is the class for you.

In this class, we’ll discuss basic concepts and principles. We will also take a cursory glance at it through the centuries and look at all of the many traditions out there today. This class is two hours long, handouts will be provided, and when the class is done, you will have a working understanding of basic concepts to start your practice off on the right foot.

$25 cash investment. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 618-433-9913