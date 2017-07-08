Craig Harris Memorial 4-Person Scramble
Rolling Hills Golf Course 5801 Pierce Lane, Godfrey, Illinois 62035
Saturday, July 8, 2017, at 9 a.m.
4-Person Scramble benefitting the Rolling Hills Junior Golf Program and the American Heart Association. $2000 Shootout (with full field).
Cash prizes to winners. $80 per player.
Contact Dave Kamp at 618.410.5285 or Rolling Hills at 618.466.8363.
Benefit, Sports