Craig Harris Memorial 4-Person Scramble

Rolling Hills Golf Course 5801 Pierce Lane, Godfrey, Illinois 62035

Craig Harris Memorial

Saturday, July 8, 2017, at 9 a.m.

4-Person Scramble benefitting the Rolling Hills Junior Golf Program and the American Heart Association. $2000 Shootout (with full field).

Cash prizes to winners. $80 per player.

Contact Dave Kamp at 618.410.5285 or Rolling Hills at 618.466.8363.

Rolling Hills Golf Course 5801 Pierce Lane, Godfrey, Illinois 62035

Benefit, Sports

618-466-8363

