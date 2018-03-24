Got Your Six Crazy Bowling Night March 24th at Camelot Bowl

Event will raise funds for specially trained dogs to help Vets and First Responders who suffer from PTSD

ST. LOUIS, MO – March 5, 2018 – Put own your bowling shoes and get ready for a night of crazy bowling!

Got Your Six Support Dogs, a non-profit organization that helps veterans and first responders suffering from PTSD with training, and provides a specially trained PTSD dog at no charge, will host a special night of crazy bowling 8pm, March 24, 2018 at Camelot Bowl, 801 Beltline Road in Collinsville. All funds will be used to help locate and train dogs, provide housing and meet the growing demand of veterans nationwide.

The crazy bowling event includes 9 pin and no tap with awards and attendance prizes. The fee is just $30 per couple and includes a 50/50 drawing, raffle and baked goods. Attendees can bring their own treats. Beverages must be purchased from Camelot or Imos.

“Everyone loves to bowl and this crazy bowling night will be one for the ages,” said Nicole Lanahan, Executive Director of Got Your Six Support Dogs. “It is a great way to honor our veterans and first responders, and the growing needs of those who suffer from PTSD.”

“Got Your Six continues to help our heroes but we also have a long waiting list of veterans who wish to utilize our services. The bowling night will help us raise some of the funds to increase our outreach and help improve the lives of those who served,” Lanahan said.

To register call Denise at 618-410-1707 and for information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1619915068092841/

ABOUT GOT YOUR SIX SUPPORT DOGS

Got Your Six Support Dogs supports veterans and first-responders who have risked their lives to serve our country. To help those who struggle with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) as well as sexual trauma, Got Your Six Support Dog’s goal is to place trained PTSD service dogs with veterans and first-responders at no cost to help them heal from the psychological stress of war and duty through the compassion and healing power of their loyal 4-legged companions. For additional information visit http://gotyoursixsupportdogs.com