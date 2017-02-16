Creative Connections

Art Healing Life Wellness Center 88 S. Main, Glen Carbon, Illinois 62034

Come join us for 60 minutes of open-ended exploration and engaging hands on activities that will nurture your child’s creative spirit. We will stimulate the imagination, foster individuality, and provide encouragement throughout the process of discovery. The possibilities are endless!

These activities are geared towards children of all ages.

This class will be offered from 6:30pm-7:30pm.

Facilitated by Stacey Georges

314-706-4567 or zenovateforchange@gmail.com

Registration is required. $10

314-706-4567

