Cub Scout Eagle Day

Saturday, January 20, 2018

9:00am to 12:00pm

National Great Rivers Museum

2 Lock and Dam Way

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 462-6979

Calling all Cub Scouts! Join us at the National Great Rivers Museum for our annual Scout Eagle Day. Scouts can meet a LIVE bald eagle, learn about their unique adaptations, and discover the incredible story of their journey back from the brink of extinction.

We will also be viewing an eagle nest and touring the Melvin Price Locks and Dam so be sure to dress for the weather!

TO REGISTER- call the National Great Rivers Museum at (618) 462-6979. There is a $5 registration fee.

This program is designed for Cub Scouts, however, scouts of other ages are welcome. Siblings are also welcome to participate in the program, with registration.

Admission

$5/Scout

$5/Sibling