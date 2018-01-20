Cub Scout Eagle Day

to Google Calendar - Cub Scout Eagle Day - 2018-01-20 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cub Scout Eagle Day - 2018-01-20 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cub Scout Eagle Day - 2018-01-20 09:00:00 iCalendar - Cub Scout Eagle Day - 2018-01-20 09:00:00

National Great Rivers Museum 2 Lock and Dam Way, Alton, Illinois 62002

Cub Scout Eagle Day

Saturday, January 20, 2018

9:00am to 12:00pm 

National Great Rivers Museum

2 Lock and Dam Way

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 462-6979

Calling all Cub Scouts! Join us at the National Great Rivers Museum for our annual Scout Eagle Day. Scouts can meet a LIVE bald eagle, learn about their unique adaptations, and discover the incredible story of their journey back from the brink of extinction. 

We will also be viewing an eagle nest and touring the Melvin Price Locks and Dam so be sure to dress for the weather!

TO REGISTER- call the National Great Rivers Museum at (618) 462-6979. There is a $5 registration fee.

This program is designed for Cub Scouts, however, scouts of other ages are welcome. Siblings are also welcome to participate in the program, with registration.

Admission

$5/Scout 

$5/Sibling

Info
National Great Rivers Museum 2 Lock and Dam Way, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Program
618-462-6979
to Google Calendar - Cub Scout Eagle Day - 2018-01-20 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cub Scout Eagle Day - 2018-01-20 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cub Scout Eagle Day - 2018-01-20 09:00:00 iCalendar - Cub Scout Eagle Day - 2018-01-20 09:00:00