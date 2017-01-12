Cupids, Confections, Convictions

St. John EUCC 307 West Clay, Collinsville, Illinois 62234

CUPIDS, CONFECTIONS, CONVICTIONS

Love and murder are in the air at St. John’s Community Care. With the anticipation of Valentine’s Day we are preparing for our mystery production: “It’s My Party and I’ll Die If I Want To” Fundraiser. It will be held on Sunday, February 12, 2017 at Faith Hall - St. John Evangelical United Church of Christ. A fun afternoon filled with lots of surprises! Be prepared to laugh along while you enjoy the show, chocolate confections and decadent desserts. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. and the show starts at 3:00 p.m. Tickets will be available for purchase at St. John’s Community Care, 222 Goethe Avenue. Tickets are $25.00 each.

If you would like to make a donation of a restaurant gift card, bottle of wine ( $20 min.) or prize, please contact Missy at mathmer@stjohnscc.org.

