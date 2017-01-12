CUPIDS, CONFECTIONS, CONVICTIONS

Love and murder are in the air at St. John’s Community Care. With the anticipation of Valentine’s Day we are preparing for our mystery production: “It’s My Party and I’ll Die If I Want To” Fundraiser. It will be held on Sunday, February 12, 2017 at Faith Hall - St. John Evangelical United Church of Christ. A fun afternoon filled with lots of surprises! Be prepared to laugh along while you enjoy the show, chocolate confections and decadent desserts. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. and the show starts at 3:00 p.m. Tickets will be available for purchase at St. John’s Community Care, 222 Goethe Avenue. Tickets are $25.00 each.

If you would like to make a donation of a restaurant gift card, bottle of wine ( $20 min.) or prize, please contact Missy at mathmer@stjohnscc.org.