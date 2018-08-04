D.A.R.E Car Show in Jerseyville

Saturday, August 04, 2018

8:30am to 3:30pm

Jersey Community High School

801 North State St.

Jerseyville, IL 62052

(618) 498-3312

Stroll through the large collection of cars, trucks and motorcycles at this year's D.A.R.E. Car show in Jerseyville. Also enjoy food, drinks, live music, kid activities and more! All proceeds benefit the DARE program. Admission: Free