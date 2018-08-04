D.A.R.E Car Show in Jerseyville
D.A.R.E Car Show in Jerseyville
Saturday, August 04, 2018
8:30am to 3:30pm
Jersey Community High School
801 North State St.
Jerseyville, IL 62052
(618) 498-3312
Stroll through the large collection of cars, trucks and motorcycles at this year's D.A.R.E. Car show in Jerseyville. Also enjoy food, drinks, live music, kid activities and more! All proceeds benefit the DARE program. Admission: Free
View Map
