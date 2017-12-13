Daniel Biss bringing LIFE Tour to Metro East on Wednesday

EVANSTON, Ill. – Daniel Biss will visit Edwardsville and East St. Louis on Wednesday to discuss his Letting Illinois Families Excell (LIFE) platform, a set of policy proposals to create universal affordable childcare, paid sick and family leave, and universal long term care.

WHAT: Meet and Greet in Edwardsville

WHEN: Wednesday, December 13th, 5:30-7:00 p.m.

WHERE: Biggelo’s Bistro

140 N Main St, Edwardsville

WHAT: Town Hall in East St. Louis

WHEN: Wednesday, December 13th, 7:30-9:00 p.m.

WHERE: Continuum of Life Care Center

1274 N 37th St, East St Louis

###

ABOUT THE LIFE PLATFORMThe Letting Illinois Families Excel (LIFE) Platform addresses the inequities caused by decades of disinvestment by making it easier for Illinoisans to provide their families with the care they deserve. For most families, the cost of childcare is so high they are forced to choose between getting a job or staying at home to care for their children. When a family member gets sick, working families are forced to choose between taking time off work and losing wages or letting loved ones go without care. And when families have to care for an elderly parent or a loved one living with a disability, the cost of providing care often overburdens them with debt.The LIFE Platform guarantees affordable childcare, requires employers to provide paid family leave, and subsidizes homecare for older adults and people with disabilities so working families don't have to make the impossible choice between getting a job and having a child or taking care of loved ones in need.

For more information about the LIFE Platform, click here.

ABOUT DANIEL BISS

Daniel Biss currently represents the 9th District in the Illinois State Senate and previously served one term in the Illinois House representing the 17th District. At the age of 25, he joined the University of Chicago's mathematics faculty. In 2003, while teaching, Daniel’s desire to confront our nation’s most critical problems compelled him to get more involved in his community. First as an organizer, and now as a state senator, Daniel’s top priority has been fighting for middle class families. He and his wife Karin live in Evanston with their two children.

For more information, visit DanielBiss.com or connect with the campaign on Facebook and Twitter