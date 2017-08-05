Danita Mumphard Pays Tribute to Whitney Houston

The music of Whitney Houston will live on when Danita Mumphard takes the stage at Jacoby Arts Center for a musical tribute to the legendary singer. Mumphard’s strong vocals will fill the gallery beginning 7:00 p.m., Saturday, August 5. Jacoby Arts Center is located at 627 Broadway, Alton.

Mumphard will sing popular songs from Houston’s discography such as “The Greatest Love of All” from Houston’s first album, “I’m Your Baby Tonight,” and “How Will I Know You?” among others.

Like Houston, Mumphard started out singing gospel in churches when she was young before expanding her repertoire to include soul and R&B. And like Houston, Mumphard is a versatile vocalist with a multiple octave voice range.

When Mumphard thinks of Houston, three qualities come to mind: her soaring voice, the elegance she brought to the stage and the beauty of her spirit. Mumphard was a young teen when Houston released her first album. The singer’s musical ability excited her and she admired her range, the clarity of her sound and “her soul.”

“I didn’t know then that I’d emulate her. Whitney Houston flipped the script, so to speak, and that’s what I like to do too,” she said of the singer who influenced her own musical style.

“I love songs with vocals that challenge me,” said Mumphard. “Although I’m more soprano, we have the same range so it’s natural to do her music. I bring a Whitney Houston song or two to each of my performances and people are enthralled. They say I sound just like her.”

“Danita is a phenomenal songstress. She puts her heart and soul into all of her performances, no matter if it’s blues, jazz, R&B or Whitney,” said Eva Perkins, of Green/Perkins Promotions.

When Mumphard was 16, she visited a cousin in California. The two went to Disneyland because he told her there was a music studio at the theme park. Mumphard was excited to see the list of songs included Houston’s 1985 release, “All at Once.”

“We made a tape. I sang the lead vocals along with the song’s instrumental track. It was wonderful,” Mumphard said.

Mumphard’s Jacoby performance will be her second tribute to Houston. Her previous concert was in St. Louis in 2015, shortly after Veteran’s Day.

“It was a sold out concert. This one is back by popular demand,” she said. Then, she performed the national anthem “Whitney style,” referring to Houston’s 1991 performance at the start of Super Bowl XXV.

“There wasn’t a dry eye in the room,” she said.

The same band and back-up singers will accompany Mumphard in this tribute, “so they’re familiar with the arrangements,” she said. “It’s going to be a great follow-up.” Mumphard’s previous performances at Jacoby were sold-out shows.

Tickets are $12 advanced, $15 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.jacobyartscenter.org/tickets. Cabaret style open seating begins at 6:30 p.m.; gallery doors open at 6:00 p.m. A cash bar is available and My Just Desserts will be onsite with Italian beef sliders, pasta salad, pickle and chips and their famous blackberry cobbler for sale.

Mumphard’s four CDs – two jazz and two gospel – will be available for purchase the night of the performance for $10 each. For a sample of Mumphard’s music visit http://www.jacobyartscenter.org/audio-danita.

