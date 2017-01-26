Danita Sings Motown

Jacoby Arts Center 627 E Broadway, Alton, Illinois 62002

Doors open at 6:30pm, Performance starts at 7pm

Please note seating is limited.

Jacoby Arts Center 627 E Broadway, Alton, Illinois 62002

Concerts & Live Music

