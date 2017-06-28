Day Trip to Missouri Botanical Garden

The Main Street Community Center day trip season continues in June with a trip to the Missouri Botanical Garden.

Lunch is on your own at Sassafras Cafe. Departure for the day trip is 9:30am on Wednesday, June 28.

The cost is $32 and includes motor coach transportation and lunch.

Registration begins on May 1, 2017. Fee must be paid at time of registration.

For more information, please contact the Center at HYPERLINK "mailto:info@mainstcc.org" info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300.