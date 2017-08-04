Death of a Blackheart Murder Mystery Dinner

Google Calendar - Death of a Blackheart Murder Mystery Dinner - 2017-08-04 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Death of a Blackheart Murder Mystery Dinner - 2017-08-04 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Death of a Blackheart Murder Mystery Dinner - 2017-08-04 18:30:00 iCalendar - Death of a Blackheart Murder Mystery Dinner - 2017-08-04 18:30:00

Pere Marquette Lodge and Conference Center 13653 Lodge Boulevard, Grafton, Illinois 62037

Death of a Blackheart Murder Mystery Dinner

Friday, August 04, 2017

Starting at 6:30pm

Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center

13653 Lodge Blvd.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-2331

ARRRRRG!!!!! Swab ye deck, raise ye mast and do ye hokey pokey!  And look out for that famous pirate, Captain Jack Blackheart! He’s a scurvy seadog if my eye ever seed one! Join us for an exciting evening of murder, mystery and pirates at our Mystery Dinner Theater, where ye can be the star of the show! Dinner includes fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, coleslaw, vegetable of the day, hot buttered rolls, salad, dessert, coffee, tea and water. Additional beverages can be purchased at the Restaurant Service Window. And don’t forget to wear yer eye patch, ARRRRG! Tickets for the show are $45 per person and include dinner, the show, taxes and gratuity. More information online at www.pmlodge.net

 Admission

$45 per person (includes dinner, taxes and gratuity)

Info
Pere Marquette Lodge and Conference Center 13653 Lodge Boulevard, Grafton, Illinois 62037 View Map
Food & Drink, Leisure & Recreation
618-786-2331
Google Calendar - Death of a Blackheart Murder Mystery Dinner - 2017-08-04 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Death of a Blackheart Murder Mystery Dinner - 2017-08-04 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Death of a Blackheart Murder Mystery Dinner - 2017-08-04 18:30:00 iCalendar - Death of a Blackheart Murder Mystery Dinner - 2017-08-04 18:30:00