Death of a Blackheart Murder Mystery Dinner

Friday, August 04, 2017

Starting at 6:30pm

Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center

13653 Lodge Blvd.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-2331

ARRRRRG!!!!! Swab ye deck, raise ye mast and do ye hokey pokey! And look out for that famous pirate, Captain Jack Blackheart! He’s a scurvy seadog if my eye ever seed one! Join us for an exciting evening of murder, mystery and pirates at our Mystery Dinner Theater, where ye can be the star of the show! Dinner includes fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, coleslaw, vegetable of the day, hot buttered rolls, salad, dessert, coffee, tea and water. Additional beverages can be purchased at the Restaurant Service Window. And don’t forget to wear yer eye patch, ARRRRG! Tickets for the show are $45 per person and include dinner, the show, taxes and gratuity. More information online at www.pmlodge.net

Admission

$45 per person (includes dinner, taxes and gratuity)