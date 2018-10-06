The Wood River Fire Department in conjunction with the Wood River Rotary Club would like to announce that we will be conducting a brief dedication ceremony for the Community Sculpture Project beside the firehouse located at 501 E. Edwardsville Rd. This dedication ceremony will take place at 10:00 AM October 6th just prior to the opening of the fire departments annual fish fry.

A brief history of this project is outlined below.

“Sculpture from the Ashes”

In the aftermath of the fire that consumed Kumar’s Restaurant in 2004 there was little material that was salvageable. One item that was salvageable after the devastation was the cast iron pole that held up the corner of this historic brick building for almost a century. The owners’ of Kumar’s at this time were gracious enough to donate this cast iron pole to the City of Wood River Fire Department.

The original idea was to re-purpose this cast iron pole into a light post to save a piece of Wood River history. National Maintenance in Hartford cleaned the pole and made a base to install it. After this was completed this project fell dormant for many years for various reasons. In early 2017 / 2018 this project was again brought to forefront with a plan to make the project a reality. As with most projects such as this there was a cost concern. Councilwoman Gale Ufert was contacted by the Fire Chief Brendan McKee and asked if the beautification committee could provide some assistance with some landscaping around this project once it was completed.

Mrs. Ufert had another idea and that was to involve the East Alton Wood River High School (EAWRHS) and the Wood River Rotary in this project. She did the original coordination of these groups and the project grew exponentially from there. The simple light pole project grew into a community sculpture project. The vision for the project was provided by EAWRHS art student Gracelin Rushing with the EAWRHS welding class, under direction of teacher Jake Sitze, building numerous of the components. Various other organizations and entities donated time and material to make this project a reality. These organizations and entities are recognized on a bronze plaque also on site.

AJ.Oster LLC

Dooling Machine Inc.

East Alton Wood River High School (EAWRH) Welding and Art Classes

Lewis and Clark Community College (Welding Program)

Mike’s Inc.

National Maintenance Inc.

Ranken Technical College

Restoration House Auto Body

Trickey’s Service Inc.

Werts Welding and Tank Service Inc.