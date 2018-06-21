Delmar Loop Arts Fest 2018
University City Public Library 6701 Delmar Blvd, City of University City, Missouri 63130
JOIN US IN THE DELMAR LOOP ON JUNE 21-23 AS WE CELEBRATE THE ARTS!
-Pianos in The Loop throughout June
-Make Music Day – June 21 (Thursday)
-Chalk The Loop – June 23 (Saturday) 10am to 4pm
-Sign up for Chalk the Loop and compete to win a cash prize – or just come draw
-Visit our Kids Only Chalkland zone! Facepainting, special chalk fun, and more. From 10am to 1pm
-Gallery Walk
-Concerts
-Culinary Events at Midtown Farmers Market
-Sidewalk Activities
-Spoken Work
-and so much more!