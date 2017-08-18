Developing a Creative Economy with LLC Clinic

Jacoby Arts Center 627 E Broadway, Alton, Illinois 62002

Developing a Creative Economy with LLC Clinic on Friday, August 18, 2017, from 4:30 until 7:00 p.m.

Whether you’re thinking about forming a limited liability company or already have one, find out if this business structure really is for you. Attendees will have the opportunity for a 20 minute one-on-one session with a volunteer lawyer-accountant team from VLAA.

Jacoby Arts Center 627 E Broadway, Alton, Illinois 62002

