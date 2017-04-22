Diabetes Association Trivia Night
Bluff City Grill 424 East Broadway, Alton, Illinois 62002
We have officially set our date for our 2017 Trivia Night!
We would love to have you join us for a night full of trivia, fun, and learning more about the mission and advocacy of The American Diabetes Association.
Please call or e-mail Kendall today to reserve your table - hurry though, as there are only 500 seats available and last year's event sold out!
Bluff City Grill 424 East Broadway, Alton, Illinois 62002
