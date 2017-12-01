Dickens Christmas Mystery Dinner Theater

Friday, December 01, 2017 and December 15

6:30pm to 10:00pm

Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center

13653 Lodge Blvd.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-2331

Welcome to a Dickens of a Killing! This hilarious holiday show is full of all of your favorite Charles Dickens characters and features a little singing, a little dancing and a little murder! What could be more fun? Join us for our Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, where you can be the star of the show! Dinner includes fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, the vegetable of the day, hot buttered rolls, dessert, coffee, tea and water. Additional beverages can be purchased at the Restaurant Service Window. Tickets for the show can be purchased on this page (available soon). They are $45 per person and include dinner, the show, taxes and gratuity. Please let us know if your group is purchasing tickets separately so we can make sure you are seated together. Gee, hope no one kills off Scrooge at this fun holiday event!

Admission

$45