Dining with Friends at The Foundry

On Wednesday, June 14, 2017, have a dinner with friends from Main Street Community Center.

On the second Wednesday of each month, participants will gather at a restaurant in the area for dinner.

June’s dinner will be on June 14, 2017, at 5:30 p.m. at The Foundry.

Contact the Center at (618) 656-0300 or email HYPERLINK "mailto:info@mainstcc.org" info@mainstcc.org by Monday, June 12, 2017, if you would like to join the group. Center staff will make reservations.

Diners will provide own transportation and pay for their own dinner.