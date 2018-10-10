Dinner and a Show at Best Western Premier

Wednesday, October 10, 2018

Starting at 6:30 p.m.

Best Western Premier Alton

3559 College Ave.

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 462-1220

Die Laughing Dinner Theater involves the audience members. There are 4 acts that take place between courses of the meal. Once again Lucy is trying to break into show business by getting into Ricky's new show at his Cope-With-Your-Banna Club. Lucy has some "splainin" to do when a well-known food critic comes to town to review the fine cuisine. Will he get a taste of murder or just one of Lucy's homemade brownies? You'll die laughing during this comical show!

Tickets available at Front Desk of the hotel and can be purchased online or call us at (618) 462-1220.

Admission is $40 per person.