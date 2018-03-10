Dinner and Spirits Ghosts of the River Road Tour

MARCH 10, 2018

DINNER AND SPIRITS GHOSTS OF THE RIVER ROAD DINNER TOUR

$45

Join HAUNTED ALTON author Troy Taylor for a special event tour from Alton Hauntings! The GHOSTS OF THE ROVER ROAD DINNER TOUR departs from the Mineral Springs in Alton, Illinois, and travels to Grafton on a haunted bus tour along the Great Rover Road.

Discover the tales of history and hauntings along the Mississippi River with special stops and eerie locations before we have dinner at the Aerie's Winery. The ghostly tales continue on our way back to Alton with a special final stop at the mysterious Mineral Springs!

GHOSTS OF THE RIVER ROAD BUS TOUR INCLUDES: * Dinner at the Aerie's Winery* Bus Tour from Alton To Grafton and Back* Great River Road haunted places and special stops* Full tour hosted by Troy Taylor