Dinner and Spirits Tour Experience
Bluff City Grill 424 E. Broadway, Alton, Illinois 62002
Dinner and Spirits Tour Experience
Join us for a special event tour that begins at the Bluff City Grill and includes a search for the spritis during guided ghost hunts at two of Alton's most haunted locations!
This is not an event for the faint of heart and flashlights are recommended!
Admission $38 per person
Includes full meal & tea or coffee
Info
Bluff City Grill 424 E. Broadway, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Leisure & Recreation