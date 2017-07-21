Dinner with Elvis

Friday, July 21, 2017

Gates open at 6:00pm | Starting at 6:00pm

Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center

13653 Lodge Blvd.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-2331

Things are about to get " All Shook Up" at Pere Marquette Lodge, when Steve Davis performs his salute to the King of Rock and Roll. Come enjoy Pere Marquette Lodge's famous fried chicken buffet and then sit back and enjoy an hour-long tribute to the King. From the 1950's hits " Heartbreak Hotel," to his later smashes " Devil in Disguise" and "Suspicious Minds" the music of the legend lives on in this special tribute experience. Dinner begins at 6 pm and includes fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, coleslaw, vegetable of the day, hot buttered rolls, salad, dessert, coffee, tea and water. Show is performed to pre-recorded tracks and begins at 7 pm. Adult beverages can be purchased separately.

For more information, call (618) 786-2331.

Admission

$36 per person