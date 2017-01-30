Dirty Bombshell live in concert

Just Bill's Place 2543 Woodson Rd , Overland, Missouri 63114

Rock show at Just Bill's Place on Saturday, March 4, 2017 with live performances by close2zero, Dirty Bombshell, Fools Brew, TON and Bangarang.

