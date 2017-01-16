Disaster Preparedness

to Google Calendar - Disaster Preparedness - 2017-01-29 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Disaster Preparedness - 2017-01-29 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Disaster Preparedness - 2017-01-29 13:00:00 iCalendar - Disaster Preparedness - 2017-01-29 13:00:00

Maryville Community Center 500 E. Division, Maryville, Illinois 62062

Sunday, January 29 - Disaster Preparedness by Andy McKellar, a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) instructor. CERT is a volunteer readiness program through Madison County government.  The session will give attendees a realistic approach to emergency and disaster situations and what may be needed to provide basic first aid, manage utilities and provide assistance to others. This session will be from 1:00-3:00 PM at Maryville Community Center.

Info

Maryville Community Center 500 E. Division, Maryville, Illinois 62062 View Map

Education & Learning

to Google Calendar - Disaster Preparedness - 2017-01-29 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Disaster Preparedness - 2017-01-29 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Disaster Preparedness - 2017-01-29 13:00:00 iCalendar - Disaster Preparedness - 2017-01-29 13:00:00

Tags

ProPicks3

Recipes brought to you by:

MyJustDessertsRecipe

Loading Family Features Content Widget
Loading Family Features Article
My Just Desserts
31 E. Broadway, Alton | 618-462-5881

Farm and Home Winter Coupon Book 2016

Crosswords, sudoku and more!

realestate