Sunday, January 29 - Disaster Preparedness by Andy McKellar, a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) instructor. CERT is a volunteer readiness program through Madison County government. The session will give attendees a realistic approach to emergency and disaster situations and what may be needed to provide basic first aid, manage utilities and provide assistance to others. This session will be from 1:00-3:00 PM at Maryville Community Center.
Maryville Community Center 500 E. Division, Maryville, Illinois 62062