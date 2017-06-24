Disco Bingo to benefit the Oasis Women's Center of Alton.

$25 per person is advance / $30 at the door - includes 6 bingo cards, glow hat & glow dauber

$5 per additional 6 bingo cards

Doors open @ 5:30pm -- Bingo starts @ 7pm

For advance tickets contact Patty Stenger (636) 795-8568

Over $1000 in cash & prizes

50/50 & silent auction

BRING YOUR OWN SNACKS - Cash bar available

Must be 18 or older to attend