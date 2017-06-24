Disco Bingo
Alton Moose Lodge 523 E Delmar, Alton, Illinois 62035
Disco Bingo to benefit the Oasis Women's Center of Alton.
$25 per person is advance / $30 at the door - includes 6 bingo cards, glow hat & glow dauber
$5 per additional 6 bingo cards
Doors open @ 5:30pm -- Bingo starts @ 7pm
For advance tickets contact Patty Stenger (636) 795-8568
Over $1000 in cash & prizes
50/50 & silent auction
BRING YOUR OWN SNACKS - Cash bar available
Must be 18 or older to attend
Info
Alton Moose Lodge 523 E Delmar, Alton, Illinois 62035 View Map