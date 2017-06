AHS cheer is hosting a night full of fun, good music, prizes & BINGO! Come out to the Alton V.F.W for your chance to win BIG!

Pre-Sale tickets are $20 each & are selling fast! You can purchase a ticket from any AHS Cheerleader or place an order via email at ahredbirdscheer@gmail.com

Participants in this event must be 18 years or older!