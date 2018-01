WOOD RIVER AND EAST ALTON ROTARY CLUB HOSTING DISCO BINGO EVENT TO RAISE MONEY FOR EAWR AND ROXANA HIGH SCHOOL SCHOLARSHIPS FUNDS.. PRE SALE TICKETS ON SALE FEB 1ST, 2018. BASKET RAFFLES, PURSE RAFFLE, 50/50 RAFFLE. CASH BAR. MUST BE OVER 18 TO ATTEND.