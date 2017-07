Discovery Day Trip on Friday, September 15, 2017.

Join us for a Discovery Day Trip: RECYCLING, A First-Hand Look!

The trip includes motor coach transportation, all tips, lunch, tour of Republic Services landfill (IL) and recycle materials facility (MO), and stop for snacks at Old Town Donuts in Florissant, MO.

Departure for the day trip is 9:45 on Friday, September 15.

The cost is $48 per person, $46 for Friends Discount Members.

Fee is due with registration.