Discovery Nature Club

Wednesday, November 01, 15 and 29

3:00pm to 5:00pm

The Nature Institute

2213 S. Levis Lane

Godfrey, IL 62035

(618) 466-9930

The Nature Institute is excited to share their newest program with you and your families. Discovery Nature Club is bimonthly, after school program for 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th graders. Each session, your child will dive into a new environmental topic.

Come learn about nature and all of its wonders. The class is $25 for 4 sessions (November and December).

Registration for the winter season is now open. For more details or to register: https://www.thenatureinstitute.org/events/discovery-nature-club-16/

Admission

$25 for 4 sessions