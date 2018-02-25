Discovery Series - Coal Mining In Madison Co.

The Final Maryville Discovery Series

Sunday, February 25 - Coal Mining in Madison County with Bob Gibson, a nationally recognized authority on coal mine subsidence and the Supervisor of the Emergency Section of the Abandoned Mines Land Reclamation Division for the IDNR. He will give an overview of historical coal mining techniques used in local mines, locations of mine shafts and tunnels as well as how to check to see if property is located over a mine. He will talk about mine subsidence and services available if you do have problems. This final session will be from 1:00-3:00 PM at Maryville Community Center, 500 E. Division St.

The session is free and open to the public, but in order to have enough handouts, pre-registration is requested, but not required. Call 618-772-8555 for more information and to register. Leave a message with name, phone number and number of attendees. A session may be cancelled if weather is severe.