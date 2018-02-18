Discovery Series - Pruning Do's & Don'ts

On Sunday, February 18 – Ken Wheat will present Pruning Do’s and Don’ts. Wheat, a Master Gardener. Master Naturalist, and former teacher at Edwardsville High School will talk about the timeline, tools, and techniques to properly prune your trees and shrubs. This Discovery Sunday event will be at Maryville Community Center, 500 E. Division St. Maryville from 1:00-3:00 PM. The session is free to everyone and although not necessary, reservations are requested to ensure enough handouts. Call 618-772-8555 & leave name, phone number and number of attendees.