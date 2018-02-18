Discovery Series - Pruning Do's & Don'ts

to Google Calendar - Discovery Series - Pruning Do's & Don'ts - 2018-02-18 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Discovery Series - Pruning Do's & Don'ts - 2018-02-18 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Discovery Series - Pruning Do's & Don'ts - 2018-02-18 13:00:00 iCalendar - Discovery Series - Pruning Do's & Don'ts - 2018-02-18 13:00:00

Maryville Community Center 500 E. Division, Maryville, Illinois 62062

On Sunday, February 18 – Ken Wheat will present Pruning Do’s and Don’ts. Wheat, a Master Gardener. Master Naturalist, and former teacher at Edwardsville High School will talk about the timeline, tools, and techniques to properly prune your trees and shrubs. This Discovery Sunday event will be at Maryville Community Center, 500 E. Division St. Maryville from 1:00-3:00 PM. The session is free to everyone and although not necessary, reservations are requested to ensure enough handouts. Call 618-772-8555 & leave name, phone number and number of attendees.

Info
Maryville Community Center 500 E. Division, Maryville, Illinois 62062 View Map
Discussion, Gardening, Spring
618-304-4488
to Google Calendar - Discovery Series - Pruning Do's & Don'ts - 2018-02-18 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Discovery Series - Pruning Do's & Don'ts - 2018-02-18 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Discovery Series - Pruning Do's & Don'ts - 2018-02-18 13:00:00 iCalendar - Discovery Series - Pruning Do's & Don'ts - 2018-02-18 13:00:00