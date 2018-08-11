Disney Character Brunch at Alton Little Theater

Saturday, August 11, 2018

10:45am to 12:00pm

Alton Little Theater

2450 N Henery Street

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 462-3205

Participants will enjoy brunch provided by My Just Desserts and receive a FREE Disney Concert T-shirt and have the opportunity to meet some of your favorite Disney characters and to audition for "Let It Go" chorus for the Big Disney Concert at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on August 18. Tickets for that event are available at the ALT Box office, on Altonlittletheater.com, or at the Alton Visitor Center. Twenty lucky young performers will be selected to come up on stage with Elsa and Anna and help them sing! For more information or tickets for the brunch please call (618) 462-3205 Admission: $35 per person