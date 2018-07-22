Summer Repertory Theatre at Blackburn College is pleased to announce the musical production of Disney's, The Little Mermaid.

The talented cast from several area communities bring this classic Disney story to life with an under the sea adventure.

Performances are July 19, 20, 21, 27, 28 at 7:30 PM and July 22 and 29 at 2 PM, at Bothwell Auditorium on the Blackburn College campus.

Tickets may be purchased at CNB Bank & Trust on the Carlinville Square, Carlinville Public Library, at the door, or online at blackburnsummerrep.org.

For the July 19 performance, it is pay what you can pay at the door.

Further information is online at blackburnsummerrep.org.