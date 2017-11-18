Disney Trivia

Come out and support the Relay For Life Riverbend with a Disney themed evening! We encourage dressing up and table decorating. The doors will open at 6:00 pm with trivia starting promptly at 7:00 pm. Events throughout the night include cash prizes, 50/50 raffle, heads/tails game, raffle baskets and more! Tables are $150 each with a max of 10 players per table. Each table will receive five FREE mulligans with reservation. We are asking tables to pre-pay by October 31st to secure your spot. An additional 5 mulligans per table will be available for $5. This event is all ages-anyone who requires a seat will be counted in the 10 players for your team. Bring snacks for your table! No outside beverages allowed, but drinks will be available for purchase. To register a table, please call the American Cancer Society office at 618 288 2390 or email sheena.whitehead@cancer.org. For more information, visit our Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/315871142208190/ .