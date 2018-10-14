Docktoberfest

Sunday, October 14, 2018

11:00 am – 8:00 pm

The Loading Dock

401 Front St

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-3494

Das Loading Dock presents the 3rd Annual Docktoberfest Celebration! Free admission! German style food and bier! Hammerschlagen!

This festival will be taking place in The Boatworks, the warehouse that houses the Riverside Flea Market.

The event is rain or shine. Live music on the patio: Griffin and The Gargoyles 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.