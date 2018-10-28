Dog Day at The Great Godfrey Maze

Sunday, October 28, 2018

1:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Glazebrook Community Park

1401 Stamper Lane

Godfrey, IL 62035

(618) 466-1483

Attention pet lovers! Get your four-legged friends ready for our Dog Days. On the last day of the Great Godfrey Maze, we welcome not only our two-legged friends but also our four-legged friends.

On this day only, dogs will be allowed in the maze on a leash with their owners. Bring your favorite canine companion out to enjoy a day in the corn (dogs only, no reptiles, please). • Only bring your pet if it is well-behaved and not aggressive.• Dogs must be on a leash, no longer than 6-feet long, at all times.• If your female dog is in heat, please allow her to stay home.• There will be no designated pet potty areas. Please pick up after your pet. Please no potty breaks around the food or sitting areas. • Hold your dog within a short distance while walking the maze paths. So they do not get tangled up in the maze stalks.Please review safe dog greeting behaviors with your children before attending. Remind them to always ask the owner’s permission before petting an animal.

Admission is $6 for adults, $4 for children ages 6 to 11 and children under five are free. Enjoy the ever-popular Cow Train and Hay Wagon rides and the new Jumping Pillow! Additional tickets required.