Domestic Violence Service at Alton Memorial Hospital on October 18

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and for the past thirteen years, the Third Judicial Circuit Family Violence Prevention Council has collaborated with Alton Memorial Hospital in presenting a Memorial Service about domestic violence victims and their families.

The service will be held in the Chapel at Alton Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, October 18 from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm. Sadly, this year, we will be remembering five victims from Madison County who died in domestic violence related circumstances during the past year. Everyone in the community is welcome to attend this special event, and to stay for a light buffet afterwards.

The event is especially honored to have Senator Bill Haine who has graciously accepted an invitation to speak. Additional speakers are Judge Sarah Smith, who presides over a Domestic Violence Accountability Court docket. Judge Smith is on the Board of Directors of the Illinois Judges Association and has collaborated with other judges in the state. Also featured is Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons who is an involved both in trying to prevent domestic violence and in holding perpetrators accountable. For a personal account, Tanya Fox, a survivor of domestic violence, will talk about her own experiences and her healing from abuse. The Memorial Service is an important and moving experience.

Third Judicial Circuit Judge Barbara Crowder, co-Chair of the Third Judicial Circuit Family Violence Prevention Council since 1999, said, “This annual event is important to all of us because we must never forget those who have died as a result of abuse. We also need to let the community know the resources that are available because, with help, lives can be saved.”

On display will be the Madison County Clothesline Exhibit from the Oasis Women’s Center, created by women and children who have suffered from domestic violence. There will also be resource tables with representatives from the Madison County Child Advocacy Center, Refuge, the Zonta Club of Alton/Wood River, Alton YWCA, Call for Help Sexual Assault Victims’ Unit, and Oasis Women’s Center.

Why is there a special month to draw our attention to domestic violence? Current statistics on domestic violence are troubling, to say the least, and should be of concern to every one of us. This month, the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence issued the following information:

• 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have been victims of some form of physical violence by an intimate partner within their lifetime.

• In the United States, 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner.

• On a typical day, there are more than 20,000 phone calls made to domestic violence hotlines nationwide.

• 1 in 3 female murder victims and 1 in 20 male murder victims are killed by intimate partners.

• Of all murder suicides, 72% involve an intimate partner. Of these murder suicides, almost all (94%) are female.

In Madison County, since 1996, there have been over 92 domestic violence related homicides; this number comprises 48 women, 25 children, and 19 men. Pets, too, are often victims of abuse and studies have shown that almost 50% of women have delayed leaving their abuser, or have returned after leaving, out of fear that the abuser would harm their animals. Please feel free to attend this free event and network with local service providers. For more information on the Memorial Service, please contact Tina Culp at 618-465-1978 or tinaculp@oasiswomenscenter.com.