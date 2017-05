Donation-based Yoga will be offered from 8:15 - 9:15 with River Bend Yoga instructor Tamika Jackson on the following Saturdays:

May 20, May 27, June 3, June 10, June 17, June 24, July 1, July 8, July 15, July 22, July 29, August 19, August 26, September 2, September 9, September 16, September 23, October 7, and October 14.