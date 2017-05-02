Door-to-Door Transportation

Main Street Community Center 1003 N. Main Street, Edwardsville, Illinois

Main Street Community Center offers Door-to-Door Transportation for seniors (60+) and disabled adults. 

Local rides are provided to Edwardsville residents to Center activities, medical appointments, pharmacies, grocery stores, beauty shops/barber shops, shopping centers, government offices, volunteer and paid work locations and much more.

Riders must be 60+ years of age or disabled, including part-time disability due to an injury or surgery.

Rides are scheduled by appointments offered Monday through Friday from 8:00am–3:00pm. 

There are no required bus fees to ride, only a suggested donation of $1.00/one-way ride. 

Contact the Center for questions or to get registered as a rider:  (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

