Downtown Country Christmas

Saturday, November 24, 2018

2:00 pm – 8:00 pm

City of Jerseyville

State Street

Jerseyville, IL 62052

Join in the holiday fun for the entire family at Jerseyville's Second Annual Downtown Country Christmas on Saturday, Nov. 24.

The holiday event kicks off with the ever popular Breakfast with Santa at the Knights of Columbus Hall and continues on downtown streets with the Country Christmas exhibit featuring 43 vendors and artists.

A free movie at The Stadium Theater will be shown at Noon.

State Street in Jerseyville will close for the festivities at 2 p.m. with the arrival of Santa Claus by helicopter!

Don't miss these fun-filled events: Music on the State Street Stage featuring a festival picnic area. Cheney Mansion Holiday Tours.

Elf School Classes Begin at Paragon Pipecovers ($10 fee and preregistration required).

Mrs. Claus's Bake Shop opens to the public featuring fresh baked goods.

Kids Games on Elf Boulevard. Holiday Hay Rides.

Photos with Santa.

A performance by The MUNY Kids at 4:15 p.m. Lighting of the Jerseyville Christmas Tree at 5 p.m. Rudolph's Red Nose Parade Begins at 7:40 p.m.

Downtown Country Christmas will close down shortly after the parade.