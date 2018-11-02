Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver
Wildey Theatre 252 North Main St., Edwardsville, Illinois 62025
International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame member Doyle Lawson returns to the Wildey. With nearly 40 albums to their credit, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver have multiple Grammy, Dove, ICM, IBMA and SPBGMA Award nominations, and are 7-time winners of IBMA's Vocal Group of the Year. Lawson is reigning SPBGMA Mandolin Player of the Year, and Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver are the reigning Inspirational Country Music Association (ICM) Vocal Group of the Year.
