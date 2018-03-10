Dr. Dena Bachman to speak at Southwestern Foundation Dinner & Auction

DR. DENA BACHMAN TO SPEAK AT SOUTHWESTERN FOUNDATION DINNER AND AUCTION

Piasa-Southwestern graduate Dr. Dena Bachman, the owner of Southwestern Eye Care, will be the guest speaker at the Southwestern School Foundation dinner and auction on Saturday, March 10, 2018. The event will be held at The Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey at 6 p.m.

Dr. Bachman, a 1985 graduate of Southwestern High School, opened Southwestern Eye Care in 2002. She began her career in the Chicagoland area, practicing at Family Eye Care in LaGrange, Illinois. She has almost 25 years of experience in primary eye care, the treatment and management of ocular disease, and pediatric vision and learning.

She is a member of the American Optometric Association, Illinois Society for Prevention of Blindness, Illinois Optometric Association, the American Diabetes Association, Southwestern Illinois Optometric Society and Infant SEE. She has previously served as a member of the College of Optometrists in Vision Development and the Optometric Extension Program and the Southwestern School District PBIS program.

Dr. Bachman received her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1989. In 1991, she was awarded her Bachelor of Visual Sciences (BSVS), and in 1993 she became a Doctor of Optometry by graduating from the Illinois College of Optometry. She received many academic and clinical excellence awards during her time at Illinois College of Optometry.

She currently resides in Brighton with her husband and youngest child. Her two older children are currently in college and doctorate programs. She is active in her church and supports the local community and school district.

The Southwestern Foundation’s dinner and auction has helped generate $363,250 in scholarships that have been awarded to 360 Southwestern graduates since 2001. The Foundation has also awarded mini-grants totaling more than $56,000 to help enhance learning opportunities in the Southwestern District.

Tickets to the event, which are $30, are available through any Foundation board member or by calling the Southwestern School District office at 372-3813.