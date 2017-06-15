Drug Free Alton - Meet & Greet

The Drug Free Alton Coalition will kick off a new member drive Thursday, June 15, 2017.

Community members are invited to attend a meeting from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Heartland Baptist Church, 4500 Humbert Road in Alton. The coalition is committed to reducing substance use in the Alton and Godfrey areas.

According to coalition member Jamie Black, drug use in the community affects everyone.

“Many people wait until a problem affects them personally before getting involved,” Black said. “If addiction has not touched someone you love, then count yourself highly blessed. But don’t be fooled; no one is immune. We are all affected. If our town is overrun with drug activity, eventually small businesses will fail, buildings will become vacant, and people will move. The bottom line is that drug use affects the entire community; parents, friends, neighbors, businesses, and most of all the next generation, our children. We as a community must take a responsibility and be proactive.”

The coalition has provided funding for numerous education, media campaigns, policy change, training, and law enforcement initiatives through grants provided by the Illinois Department of Human Services and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Coalition members are also actively engaged in community outreach through events such as block parties, health fairs, youth speak-out events and more.

These efforts have resulted in a decrease of alcohol use by local youths in all grade levels. The biggest reduction in alcohol use was the 10 percent decrease in 12th-grade students from 2014 to 2016 (source: Illinois Youth Survey). There has also been a decrease in binge drinking among all grade levels. According to, “

“Our youth are beginning to understand how alcohol can harm the developing teenage brain,” Coalition Coordinator Kristin Grant said. “Our ‘Mind Over Matter’ media campaign at Alton High School had a great impact on our high school youth. They are listening and making good decisions.”

While youth use has decreased over the past several years, concerns regarding prescription drug abuse and heroin overdoses show a need for continued vigilance and work on the part of officials and community members alike.

Local businessman and community organizer Greg Gelzinnis has been involved in Drug Free Alton for more than 10 years.

“We have come a long way from the early days of the AYDSP (Alton Youth Development Strategy Partnership) to today’s Drug Free Alton Coalition,” Gelzinnis said. “With opioid use on the rise and heroin in its strongest forms ever, now is the time for our community to truly come together to protect our young people and families. No one is immune from the effects of these drugs, any more than we are from cancer ...they have become household names and now is the time for us to get out ahead of this epidemic. I hope you will join us in this fight ... join our Drug Free Alton Coalition ... remember, we are only as strong as those who share our table.”

Drug Free Alton has a second opportunity for community members to become engaged with the coalition. There is a meeting scheduled at noon Thursday, June 15, at Castelli’s Restaurant at 255, 3400 Fosterburg Road, Alton. This meeting will begin with networking.

DrugFreeAlton.com

http://fb.me/DrugFreeAlton

- See more at: http://advantagenews.com/news/drug-free-alton-coalition-sets-sights-on-recruitment/#sthash.3uMPp7hJ.dpuf