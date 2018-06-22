Dueling Pianos

Clap along, laugh along, and sing along when Dueling Piano RETURNS with a joyous mix of music and parodies that range from classic rock and country to rap and show tunes. This show features Edwardsville's own dueling piano veteran Mike Sonderegger and company. Come with a date, a friend or a group. It is great fun for all! These shows always sell out, get your tickets early!

