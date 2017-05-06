CJD E-Waste Drive
CJD E-Store 513 E. St. Louis Ave, East Alton, Illinois 62024
Are you looking to recycle old electronics?
Join CJD E-Cycling as we team up with the Sierra Club to host an upcoming E-Waste Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at 513 E. St. Louis Ave, East Alton, IL 62024.
Servers, switches, PC towers, printers, rechargeable batteries and other technical equipment. CRT, Console, Projection & Plasma TVs and CRT computer monitors will be accepted with a minimal charge.
Recycle anything with a cord & anything metal! Other electronics include (but are not limited to):
landline phones, cable boxes, cell phones, wireless modems, servers, audio and video equipment, holiday lights, home electronics, printers, and additional telecommunication items.
Please note that CRT, Projection, Plasma & Console televisions will be accepted with a minimal charge between $5 and $30 based on size; computer monitors with no tower will be accepted with a minimal charge of $5-$10.
For more information: 618-659-9006 or info@cjdecycling.com.
Visit our website at www.cjdecycling.com for a full list of services and drop-off locations.
Info
CJD E-Store 513 E. St. Louis Ave, East Alton, Illinois 62024 View Map