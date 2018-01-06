Eagle Meet and Greet
Alton Visitor Center 200 Piasa St., Alton, Illinois 62002
Eagle Meet and Greet
Every Saturday in January 2018
10:00am to 2:00pm
Alton Visitor Center
200 Piasa Street
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 465-6676
Celebrate all things eagle related and see an American Bald Eagle up close and personal during a series of free Meet and Greet events at the Alton Visitor Center. Every Saturday in January a live American Bald Eagle will be the featured guest from either World Bird Sanctuary or TreeHouse Wildlife Center. Ask and learn about eagles and their habitats. For more information, call (800) 258-6645.