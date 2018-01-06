Eagle Meet and Greet

Every Saturday in January 2018

10:00am to 2:00pm

Alton Visitor Center

200 Piasa Street

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 465-6676

Celebrate all things eagle related and see an American Bald Eagle up close and personal during a series of free Meet and Greet events at the Alton Visitor Center. Every Saturday in January a live American Bald Eagle will be the featured guest from either World Bird Sanctuary or TreeHouse Wildlife Center. Ask and learn about eagles and their habitats. For more information, call (800) 258-6645.