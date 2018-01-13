Eagle Shutter Tours

Eagle Shuttle Tours

Saturday, January 13, 2018

10:30am to 11:15am

11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Audubon Center at Riverlands

301 Riverlands Way

West Alton, MO 63386

(636) 899-0090

Take a 45-minute shuttle to spots along the Mississippi River to try to spot some eagles. Pick up will be at the Audubon Center with stops scheduled for Maple Island, Heron Pond, Ellis Island and at the Alton Visitor Center. The shuttle will return to the Audubon Center for drop off. There will be a guide on board the shuttle who will provide tips on how to eagle watch this season. For more information or to receive a free Eagle's Watchers Guide, contact the Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau at (800) 258-6645.

Admission

$5/person